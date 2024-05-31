CEO Nagaland Assures Peaceful Vote Counting On June 4

NET Web Desk

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Nagaland, Vyasan R said the preparation for the counting of votes to 18th Lok Sabha election on June 4 is in full swing while assuring that the counting process will be a seamless exercise and an incident free vote counting.

“The counting process will begin at 8 AM and it will take place simultaneously across all 16 districts of the state. Apart from the 16 district headquarters and one Pughoboto ADC headquarter, counting of postal ballots will be taken up at the Returning Officer (RO) Office located at Commissioner’s Office in Kohima,” CEO said.

With these, the CEO informed that Nagaland will have 17 counting centres with one as the postal ballot counting centre.

Vyasan further informed that ECI will be deputing 21 counting observers in the state during the counting exercise.

In all the districts, EVMs, VVPAT counting statutory forms and others are kept in strong rooms which are guarded by a Three-tier security cordon.

The strong rooms are reportedly guarded by the CAPF forces with 24 hours CCTV coverage with power backup in two factors for power supply.

The CEO also informed that to ensure counting takes place in a timely manner, trainings were already conducted across all the districts while in some districts trial runs were also being organised.

He said as per the ECI instructions counting hall arrangements will have to be completed by May 31 which is three clear days ahead of counting and for that the districts are preparing for the same to ensure that counting arrangements are well in place.

In terms of information dissemination, he said the ECI has a very strong results portal and through that the counting results will be declared which will be available for everyone through their mobile phones and other gadgets.

Further, Vyasan said the districts will send their respective results sheets which will be compiled by the RO who is the Commissioner Nagaland to declare the final result.

Additionally, the CEO said the election office will be setting up mobile vans in different focal points in Kohima town to display the election results of not only Nagaland but the other parts of the country as well.