Manipur: Over 1.88 Lakh Affected By Floods, More Than 24,000 Houses Damaged

NET Web Desk

A total of 1,88,143 people have been affected by floods in Manipur following incessant rainfall in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal, a state minister said on Thursday.

Additionally, it has damaged at least 24,265 houses in the last few days, he said.

Altogether 18,103 people have been evacuated and 56 relief camps were set up, Minister for Water Resources and Relief & Disaster Management Awangbou Newmai informed.

In a post on Facebook, he said, “Held a brief meeting with Additional Chief Secretary, Deputy Commissioner Imphal West & East, Directorate Relief and Disaster Management to review the flood situation, and strategising for immediate action on relief, search and rescue operations.” Around 401 hectares of crop have been affected, too, he said.

The minister further informed that relief materials have been distributed to Imphal East, Imphal West, Bisnupur, Noney, Churanchanpur, Senapati and Kakching.

Newmai said three persons have died and nine people suffered injuries, while one is missing due to the floods that hit the state on May 29.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh, in a social media post, added that breach of river embankments occurred at 18 spots of which 17 have been sealed.

“Flooding in the surrounding areas has been successfully brought under control,” he said.

The northeastern state has been lashed by heavy rain and thunderstorms triggered by the cyclone in the last few days.

In view of severe flooding caused by breaches in embankments along river banks, the government on Thursday declared a two-day public holiday for all state offices until May 31.

Citizens have been urged to stay indoors unless faced with an emergency, according to an official notification.