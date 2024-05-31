Meghalaya’s 1st Woman DGP Nongrang Starts Weekly Meeting To Hear People’s Grievances

NET Web Desk

In a step towards building a cordial relationship between the police department and the public, newly appointed Director General of Police (DGP) of Meghalaya, Idashisha Nongrang, on Thursday held a meeting to hear grievances of the people.

Nongrang, the first woman DGP of the northeastern state, said that she would meet members of the public every Thursday.

A total of 26 groups and 11 individuals called on the top cop to discuss their grievances and provide some suggestions.

“It was an exciting experience. People came from different walks of life with their grievances and suggestions,” said the DGP. Nongrang said the matters raised by them included issues related to serving and deceased police personnel and problems of people with disability.

“Some came with regard to public nuisances and that we will address immediately,” she said.

As some of the grievances do not come under the police department, she advised the complainants to take up their matter with the authorities concerned.