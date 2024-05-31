Mizoram: Couple Arrested For Possessing Heroin Worth Rs 65.8 Lakh

NET Web Desk

A couple has been arrested for possessing heroin worth Rs. 65.8 lakh in east Mizoram’s Champhai district, a senior Assam Rifles officer informed on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, Assam Rifles and Mizoram police personnel reportedly carried out a joint operation at the Zote village, near the Myanmar border, on Wednesday and recovered 94 grams of heroin from their possession.

The joint team arrested the couple when they were travelling from Myanmar to Zote with the consignment, officer said.

As per information, the accused couple hails from Champhai district.

The seized drug and the accused were handed over to police in Champhai on Wednesday.