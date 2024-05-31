Nagaland: Kohima’s Gariphema Village Declared As Best Performing Tobacco Free Village

NET Web Desk

Gariphema Village of Kohima District has been declared as the Best Performing Tobacco free Village. The declaration was made during a programmed held on World No Tobacco Day on May 31 at TM Government Higher Secondary School Kohima organised by the District Tobacco Control Cell.

Additional Director, Higher Education Dr. K. Nishena Nekha highlighted the dangers of using tobacco, while emphasizing on the need to raise awareness on the harmful effects of tobacco and the importance of tobacco free programmes.

He exhorted the students to learn good habits at early age to combat tobacco use, and assert their right to health and healthy living to protect the future generations.

Theme speaker and Senior Resident BDS, MDS, Nagaland Institute of Medical Science & Research, Dr. Thungbeni Ngullie spoke on the theme ‘Protecting Children from tobacco industry interference’.

She mentioned that tobacco consumption, in any form, is extremely unhealthy for the body, leading to cancer and other diseases.

Meanwhile, results of the essay writing competition held in commemoration of World No Tobacco Day 2024 was also declared.