Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Nagaland: LSU Warns Students Against Loitering In Uniform During Class Hours Or Outside School Premises

No Comments
Posted in Featured, Nagaland, Northeast
NET Web Desk

Lotha Students’ Union (LSU) in Nagaland, has warned that, student found loitering in uniform during class hours or outside school premises without a valid reason will face strict disciplinary action.

The directive was issued to ensure a disciplined, healthy, and productive environment for students in Wokha District.

The union has also prohibited the shopkeepers in Wokha District from selling tobacco products to students in uniform and within 100 meters of any educational institutions.

Shopkeepers found violating the directives will reportedly face severe actions from the union, including reports to relevant authorities.

The LSU said these measures will come into effect immediately, with the aim to combat tobacco use and uphold student community standards.

The union further cautioned that non compliance will result in significant consequences as the union is dedicated to ensuring a safe and favourable environment for education and student well-being.

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News