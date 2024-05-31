Nagaland: LSU Warns Students Against Loitering In Uniform During Class Hours Or Outside School Premises

NET Web Desk

Lotha Students’ Union (LSU) in Nagaland, has warned that, student found loitering in uniform during class hours or outside school premises without a valid reason will face strict disciplinary action.

The directive was issued to ensure a disciplined, healthy, and productive environment for students in Wokha District.

The union has also prohibited the shopkeepers in Wokha District from selling tobacco products to students in uniform and within 100 meters of any educational institutions.

Shopkeepers found violating the directives will reportedly face severe actions from the union, including reports to relevant authorities.

The LSU said these measures will come into effect immediately, with the aim to combat tobacco use and uphold student community standards.

The union further cautioned that non compliance will result in significant consequences as the union is dedicated to ensuring a safe and favourable environment for education and student well-being.