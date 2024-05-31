NFR Halts Train Services Between Jugijan And Jamunamukh Of Lumding Division

NET Web Desk

In view of high-water level and imposition of speed restriction between Jugijan and Jamunamukh section of Lumding division under N. F. Railway, the following trains are being cancelled and partially cancelled as indicated below:

Cancellation of trains commencing journey on 31″ May, 2024:

Train No. 15665 (Guwahati- Mariani Jn.) BG Express

Train No. 05601 (Guwahati – Lumding) Special

Train No. 15603 (Guwahati – Ledo) Intercity Express

Train No. 15604 (Ledo – Guwahati) Intercity Express

Train No. 15670 (Dibrugarh – Guwahati) Nagaland Express

Train No. 15817 (Shokhuvi – Naharlagun) Doni Polo Express

Partial cancellation of trains: