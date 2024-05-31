NFR Halts Train Services Between Jugijan And Jamunamukh Of Lumding Division

In view of high-water level and imposition of speed restriction between Jugijan and Jamunamukh section of Lumding division under N. F. Railway, the following trains are being cancelled and partially cancelled as indicated below:
Cancellation of trains commencing journey on 31″ May, 2024:
- Train No. 15665 (Guwahati- Mariani Jn.) BG Express
- Train No. 05601 (Guwahati – Lumding) Special
- Train No. 15603 (Guwahati – Ledo) Intercity Express
- Train No. 15604 (Ledo – Guwahati) Intercity Express
- Train No. 15670 (Dibrugarh – Guwahati) Nagaland Express
- Train No. 15817 (Shokhuvi – Naharlagun) Doni Polo Express
Partial cancellation of trains:
- Train no. 13173 (Sealdah – Agartala) Kanchanjunga Express commencing journey on 30* May, 2024 will be short terminated at Guwahati and will remain cancelled between Guwahati and Agartala.
- Train no. 15927 (Rangiya – New Tinsukia) Express commencing journey on 31″ May, 2024 will be short terminated at Guwahati and will remain cancelled between Guwahati and New Tinsukia.
- Train no. 05606 (Shokhuvi – Guwahati) Passenger commencing journey on 31$ May, 2024 will be short terminated at Lumding and will remain cancelled between Lumding and Guwahati.
- Train No. 15666 (Mariani Jn. – Guwahati) Express commencing journey on 31″ May, 2024 will be short terminated at Furkating Junction and will remain cancelled between Furkating Junction and Guwahati.
- Train No. 15968 (Ledo – Rangiya) Express commencing journey on 31* May, 2024 will be short terminated at Furkating Junction and will remain cancelled between Furkating Junction and Rangiya.
- Train No. 15669 (Guwahati – Dibrugarh) Nagaland Express commencing journey on 31$ May, 2024 will be short originated from Dimapur and will remain cancelled between Guwahati and Dimapur.