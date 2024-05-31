Sikkim’s First Woman-Led Company ‘Agapi Sikkim’ Makes History With Times Square Advertisement

NET Web Desk

Agapi Sikkim, a pioneering woman-led company from Sikkim, India, has made history by becoming the first enterprise from the region to have its advertisement displayed on the iconic Times Square billboard in New York City.

The company’s founders, Rinzing and Varsha, recently completed the esteemed Immersion and Leadership Programme at Bradley University in Illinois.

This program, a joint initiative by Alsisar Impact and Kolkata University, is dedicated to empowering women globally through networking, skill enhancement, and global exposure.

Agapi Sikkim’s Times Square advertisement is a groundbreaking achievement, marking a significant milestone for the company and the state of Sikkim.

It underscores the entrepreneurial spirit and potential of women leaders from the region, setting a new precedent for future accomplishments.

“We are incredibly proud to represent Sikkim on such a global platform,” said Rinzing, Founder of Agapi Sikkim.

The advertisement signifies a new chapter in Agapi Sikkim’s journey, reflecting their commitment to excellence and innovation.

As the company continues to grow and expand, Rinzing and Varsha hope to inspire and empower more women to break barriers and achieve their goals.

Agapi Sikkim’s historic achievement on May 29, 2024, not only showcases their success but also highlights the rising influence of women entrepreneurs from Sikkim on the global stage.