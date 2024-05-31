Tripura: Anganwadi Workers Seek Gratuity As Per High Court’s Verdict

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 31, 2024: Tripura’s Anganwadi workers gathered in front of the Directorate of Social Welfare and Social Education department rallying for the immediate enforcement of a Tripura High Court judgment in their favour. Their demand resonated through the streets, echoing the call for gratuity benefits promised by the court ruling.

The protesters, armed with banners and determination, presented a unified front, urging authorities to heed their plight. Central to their demands was the swift enactment of the court’s verdict, which underscored the timely provision of gratuity and the seamless distribution of salaries.

Highlighting the pressing nature of their grievances, a drafted document outlined the challenges faced by Anganwadi workers, emphasizing the critical need for resolution. Among the key issues raised was the protracted delay in disbursing SNP (Supplementary Nutrition Programme) bills, which has hampered the efficacy of various projects.

Furthermore, the demonstrators voiced concerns regarding the inadequate supply of essential resources, such as drums and containers, essential for the smooth functioning of Anganwadi centers. Despite recent wage increases sanctioned by the state government, disparities in payment distribution persist, leaving several project workers and helpers in limbo.

Moreover, the absence of monthly pension payments for Anganwadi workers and helpers further exacerbated their financial predicament, prompting calls for swift rectification. The drafted charter served as a poignant reminder of the hardships endured by these frontline workers, urging authorities to prioritize their welfare without delay.