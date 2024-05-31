Tripura Government Takes Proactive Measures to Ensure Essential Supplies During Monsoon, Claims Minister Sushanta Chowdhury

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 31, 2024: With the monsoon season now in full swing, the Tripura’s Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs department has implemented advance measures to maintain the steady supply of petroleum products, LPG cylinders, and daily necessities. Given the state’s geographical challenges, road communication often faces interruptions during this time of year.

To address potential disruptions, the state has created buffer stocks of essential food items. Food Minister Sushanta Chowdhury emphasized the importance of these measures during a high-level meeting held at the Khadyo-O-Bhokta (Food and Consumer) Bhavan, Gorkhabasti in Agartala city.

“Due to the monsoons in Northeast India, the movement of freight trains and vehicles on the Assam-Agartala national highway and railways is occasionally disrupted. This affects the import of various goods into the state,” Chowdhury explained. “We have made a buffer stock of essential food items as a precaution. This ensures that there will be no shortage, and buyers can purchase goods without hassle.”

Minister Chowdhury also issued a stern warning to black market traders and hoarders. “No artificial crisis can be created anywhere. The Food Department will take strict action against those who inflate prices or create shortages,” he stated. The department is actively conducting search operations in various markets to prevent hoarding and the sale of expired products.

The meeting served as a precautionary measure against potential traffic disruptions due to natural calamities. Chowdhury assured the public that there is no reason to worry about the availability of petrol and diesel. “The state has about six to seven days’ worth of petrol and diesel in stock. Despite the partial damage to the Badarpur and Lamding railway lines due to heavy cyclones, we are in close contact with NF Railway to resolve these issues within the next two days,” he said.

The meeting was attended by key officials and representatives from various sectors, including the Secretary, Director, Joint Officers, Sub-Divisional Officers, the Food Corporation of India (FCI), All Tripura Distributors Association, All Tripura Merchants Association, and representatives from major markets and the Indian Oil Corporation. This collaborative effort underscores the state’s commitment to preventing price increases and ensuring the uninterrupted supply of essential commodities during the monsoon season.

“Everyone should remain calm and not be unduly worried,” Minister Chowdhury urged, highlighting the state’s adequate stock of food grains and the ongoing efforts to resolve any logistical challenges swiftly.