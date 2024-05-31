Tripura: Remote Baganpara Village in Hezamara Block Struggles for Basic Needs

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 31, 2024: The residents of Tripura’s Baganpara in Kamukchara village, located in the Hejamara block under the Simna assembly constituency, which is about 31 KMs away from Agartala city continue to live in dire conditions, deprived of basic developmental amenities. Home to 30 families, this remote village is emblematic of the broader challenges faced by rural communities in the region.

The villagers of Baganpara face an arduous journey to access drinking water. “For ages, we have been crossing the pass to fetch water. Often, we are left with no choice but to drink dirty water from pits,” shared an elderly resident. During the rainy season, they rely on rainwater, which is filtered through rudimentary systems.

In addition to water woes, the village suffers from poor communication infrastructure. This has significantly impacted the children’s education. “Our children struggle to attend school regularly due to the weak communication system. It’s heartbreaking,” expressed a concerned parent.

Brishaketu Debbarma, the Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) and a current state cabinet member has come under scrutiny for the lack of development in Baganpara. “Is our situation even on his radar?” questioned a frustrated villager. “He needs to tell us what actions have been taken, if any, over the years.”

The prolonged neglect has led many to question Debbarma’s commitment as a public representative. “Does he not feel any responsibility to keep track of such situations in his constituency?” asked another resident. The sense of abandonment is palpable, with community members feeling overlooked year after year, decade after decade.

Adding to the discontent is the silence of ‘Bubagra,’ a Thansa leader who once made various promises to the villagers. “He joined the government and has since been silent about our issues on social media. His promises are now just dust,” lamented a local activist.

The repeated cycle of unfulfilled promises has left the villagers disillusioned. “We keep hearing about good governance, but when will it reach us? Or is it confined to the prayers of our local legislators?” pondered a village elder, capturing the collective frustration and hope for change.

The plight of Baganpara underscores the urgent need for attention and action from both local and state authorities. As the villagers continue their daily struggle for basic necessities, the call for better governance and accountability grows louder, echoing through the remote valleys of Kamukchara.