Activist Malala Yousafzai Makes Acting Debut With British Sitcom ‘We Are Lady Parts’

NET Web Desk

Malala Yousafzai, the youngest Nobel Peace Prize laureate, is set to make her screen debut with a cameo in the second season of the British television series “We Are Lady Parts.”

The show, created by Nida Manzoor, will premiere on Thursday on the NBCUniversal streamer in the US and Channel 4 in the UK.

A first look at Malala’s appearance, which has garnered significant attention on social media, shows her wearing a cowboy hat while riding a horse.

The reactions have been mixed, with some Reddit users expressing discontent and others defending her.

On Instagram, reactions were also polarized, with criticisms of her alleged inaction on certain political issues and defenses of her right to personal freedom.

In an interview Malala expressed her surprise at being part of a television show. She shared that her involvement began after attending the premiere of Manzoor’s film “Polite Society,” which she praised for breaking stereotypes.

“I thanked Nida for making it, and for making ‘We Are Lady Parts.’ They’re so important and reach so many people. They aren’t just for brown people – there’s so much in them that everyone can relate to,” Malala said.

She emphasized the importance of representation in entertainment and her desire to help young people and women reflect their world through stories.

“We Are Lady Parts” follows an all-female Muslim punk band striving for success and stars Anjana Vasan, Sarah Kameela Impey, Juliette Motamed, Lucie Shorthouse, and Faith Omole.

Malala’s cameo marks her first venture into acting, a surprising step for the activist who has traditionally worked behind the scenes.