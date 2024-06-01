Arunachal Pradesh Dominates National Muaythai Championship With 19 Medals

NET Web Desk

In an impressive showcase of talent and determination, Arunachal Pradesh secured a remarkable 19 medals at the National Muaythai Championship held in Guwahati, Assam, from 25 to 30 May.

The event, organized by the United Muaythai Association of India, witnessed fierce competition from athletes across the country.

Arunachal Pradesh’s contingent excelled, bringing home eight gold, five silver, and six bronze medals.

The gold medallists are Demkento Panggeng (50kg), Jubin Gogoi (40kg), Binjum Karlo (54kg), Diyo Rimo (63.5kg), Ajay Rebe Sono (81kg), Tada Cheri (56kg), Biro Cheri (53kg), and Gela Dadda (60kg).

The silver medallists are MD Mustakim Sheikh (67kg), Sonia Jokhio (48kg), Yukam Tabri (47kg), Jeevan Thapa (55kg), and Tabia Beyong (54kg).

Meanwhile, the bronze medal winners include Sourav Biswas (45kg), Lungsam Lamnio (52kg), Lote Jomoh (54kg), Lucky Tagang (42kg), Rashmi Rimo (47kg), and Namdu Effa (76kg).

The athletes’ stellar performances were guided by coach Kunal Nayak and manager Sunyi Tajo, whose dedication and expertise played a crucial role in the team’s success.

This achievement highlights the growing prowess of Arunachal Pradesh in the sport of Muaythai.