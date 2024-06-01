Assam Rifles Hosts 2-Day Training Camp to Inspire Tripura Youth

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 01, 2024: In a continuous effort to motivate the youth of Tripura to join the Assam Rifles and the Indian Armed Forces, the Assam Rifles organized a two-day training camp for NCC cadets on May 30 and 31, 2024, in Agartala.

The camp aimed to provide the cadets with a firsthand experience of the life of an Assam Rifles soldier, encouraging them to consider a career in the Armed Forces. On the first day, cadets were introduced to various operational aspects and training activities of the Assam Rifles, including obstacle crossing, slithering, rappelling, and familiarization with defense layouts such as bunkers and minefields.

The second day focused on personal development and competition. Activities included group discussions, two-minute lectures, debate competitions, and short essay writing. To promote physical fitness, the camp also featured athletic events and sports competitions such as soccer, basketball, and volleyball.

A total of 136 cadets, both male and female, actively participated in the camp. The event was met with enthusiasm and appreciation from the cadets. “We are grateful to the Assam Rifles for organizing such an adventurous, informative, and motivational camp,” said one of the participating cadets. “This experience has given us a real insight into the life of a soldier and has inspired many of us to consider joining the Armed Forces.”

The Assam Rifles’ initiative underscores their commitment to nurturing the next generation of soldiers and fostering a sense of duty and patriotism among the youth of Tripura.