Assam Rifles Spread Joy In Nagaland On National Smile Day

The Assam Rifles celebrated National Smile Day across various locations in Nagaland, including Kohima, Phek, and Wokha districts on May 31, 2024.

The event aimed to spread joy and reinforce community bonds through the distribution of chocolates, toffees, and other treats to local children.

The initiative highlights the Assam Rifles’ unwavering dedication to fostering camaraderie and goodwill within the communities they serve.

By engaging with the local populace in this cheerful manner, the Assam Rifles emphasize the significance of happiness and positive interaction.

National Smile Day, observed annually on May 31, serves as a reminder of the importance of embracing happiness and focusing on the positive aspects of life.

Smiling and laughter are well-documented for their numerous health benefits, including stress reduction and improved mood.

