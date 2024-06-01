Lok Sabha Election Results to Be Announced on June 4, Including Parliamentary Constituencies in Tripura: CEO Punit Agarwal

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 01, 2024: The much-anticipated results of the Lok Sabha elections will be declared nationwide on June 4, with specific focus on the Tripura West and Tripura East constituencies. The Election Commission has ensured meticulous preparations for the counting process, with voting having concluded in West Tripura on April 19 and in East Tripura on April 26.

“The elections in Tripura were conducted in a remarkably peaceful manner,” stated Punit Agarwal, the Chief Electoral Officer during a press conference at the Secretariat on Saturday. “Post-election, the EVMs were securely stored in strong rooms across the state, maintaining the integrity of the electoral process.”

Counting of votes is set to commence at 8 AM on June 4, across seven designated counting centers. “We have made extensive arrangements to ensure a smooth counting process. It will take place in 20 locations statewide,” Agarwal confirmed.

For the West Tripura (PC One) constituency, votes from its 30 assembly segments will be counted at seven locations. Meanwhile, the East Tripura (PC Two) constituency, also comprising 30 assembly segments, will have its votes counted at 15 locations. Notably, Shantirbazar and Bilonia will serve as common counting centers for both constituencies.

“In total, there are 60 counting halls dedicated to the 60 Assembly segments across the two parliamentary constituencies,” Agarwal detailed. “Additionally, we have arranged two separate halls for counting postal ballots. Each segment will have between 8 to 14 counting tables.”

For postal ballot counting, 28 tables have been allocated for PC One and 15 tables for PC Two. The Electronic Transmission of Postal Ballot System (ETPBS) will also be utilized in the pre-counting phase for both constituencies, ensuring transparency and efficiency.

Security at the counting centers will be stringent, with the tri-tier Central Armed Police Force overseeing operations. “We have put strict measures in place to prevent any prohibited items, such as mobile phones, from entering the counting centers,” Agarwal emphasized. “This stage of the process is critical, and we are committed to upholding the highest standards of security and fairness.”