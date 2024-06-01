Nagaland’s Indie Pop Band ‘Trance Effect’ Selected For Gwangju Busking World Cup Festival In South Korea

NET Web Desk

In a remarkable achievement for the music scene in Nagaland, the indie pop band Trance Effect has been selected to participate in the prestigious Gwangju Busking World Cup Festival in South Korea.

The band made it to the final list of 32 bands from over 900 entries representing 58 countries worldwide.

Abu Metha, Advisor to the Chief Minister of Nagaland, expressed his delight on social media, stating, “So so happy that Nagaland Indie Pop band Trance Effect from Nagaland has been selected by the jury of Gwangju Busking World Cup Festival, South Korea. This is a testament of the international standards of our talents and the high level of our musicians. Congratulations to the band and wish you the very best. I am sure you will make Nagaland proud and be excellent ambassadors of our state and country. Keep Shining.”

In response to Abu Metha’s congratulatory message, Trance Effect expressed their gratitude and excitement via Twitter. “Thank you so much for the kind words and support! We are incredibly honored to be selected for the Gwangju Busking World Cup Festival. Representing Nagaland on such a global stage is a dream come true, and we will do our utmost to make everyone proud. We also want to extend our gratitude to the state for organizing the Asia Music Summit. This opportunity wouldn’t have been possible without it.”

The Asia Music Summit 2024, hosted by Nagaland earlier this year, played a crucial role in providing a platform for local talents to gain international exposure.

The event has evidently opened new avenues for musicians from Nagaland, further cementing the state’s reputation as a burgeoning hub of musical excellence.w

As Trance Effect prepares to perform at the Gwangju Busking World Cup Festival, the band carries with them the hopes and pride of their home state, ready to showcase their talent to a global audience and serve as ambassadors of Nagaland’s rich cultural heritage.