Recovery Of Missing Woman’s Body Brings Mizoram Cyclone Death Toll To 29

NET Web Desk

The devastating aftermath of Cyclone Remal continues to unfold in Mizoram as recovery efforts persist. A 34-year-old woman, identified as Vanlalruali, has been confirmed dead, bringing the death toll to 29.

The catastrophe, induced by extremely heavy downpours, has gripped the state since Monday night, leaving communities reeling in its wake.

Vanlalruali, a resident of Aibawk village located approximately 29 kilometers south of Aizawl, was among the 34 individuals reported missing in the wake of Cyclone Remal.

A diligent search and rescue operation, spearheaded by local authorities and village volunteers, culminated in the discovery of her body near Hortoki village in Kolasib district on Friday morning.

The identification of the recovered body sparked a somber gathering of relatives and community leaders in Kawnpui.

After a poignant process of confirmation, it was established late in the afternoon that the deceased was indeed Vanlalruali, wife of Matthew Lalchhanhima, adding another tragic chapter to the cyclone’s toll.

Throughout the week, Aizawl District Disaster Management Authority (ADDMA) officials, alongside dedicated volunteers, have tirelessly combed through affected areas in pursuit of missing persons.

While the recovery of Vanlalruali’s body offers closure to one grieving family, the search for four individuals from the Melthum neighborhood of Aizawl city continues, alongside one more resident of Aibawk village.

Moreover, a body was discovered floating in the river Tlawng near Mualkhang and Khamrang villages.