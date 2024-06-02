Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

3 Children Die, 9 Sick After Eating Wild Mushrooms In Meghalaya

In an unfortunate incident, three children of a family died and nine others fell ill after allegedly consuming wild mushrooms in Meghalaya’s West Jaintia Hills district, officials said on Saturday, June 1.

Deputy Commissioner BS Sohliya informed that the incident happened in Saphai village.

Twelve members of the family had consumed the mushrooms but three children died, while the rest are undergoing treatment at various hospitals, he added.

The deceased were identified as Riwansaka Suchiang (8), Kitlang Duchiang (12), and Wansalan Suchiang (15), he said.

An investigation has been ordered into the incident, he added.

