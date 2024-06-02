BJP Emerges Victorious In Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Elections, Secures 46 Out Of 60 Seats

NET Web Desk

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has emerged victorious in the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections, winning 46 out of the 60 seats.

The results, declared today, on June 2, affirm the BJP’s dominant position in the state, marking their third consecutive term in power.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, one of the ten BJP candidates who won unopposed, is expected to continue in his role as Chief Minister.

Khandu, along with nine other BJP candidates, had secured their seats without contest in constituencies including Bomdila, Chowkham, Hayuliang, Itanagar, Mukto, Roing, Sagalee, Tali, Taliha, and Ziro-Hapoli.

In addition to the BJP’s success, the National People’s Party (NPP) secured five seats, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) won three seats, and the People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA) captured two seats.

Moreover, the Indian National Congress managed to win only one seat, while independent candidates claimed victory in three constituencies.

The election for the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly was held on April 19, concurrently with the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP had already secured ten seats unopposed prior to the counting of votes for the remaining 50 seats.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his gratitude to the people of Arunachal Pradesh, stating, “Thank you Arunachal Pradesh! The people of this wonderful state have given an unequivocal mandate to politics of development. My gratitude to them for reposing their faith in BJP yet again. Our Party will keep working with even greater vigour for the state’s growth,” he wrote on X.

Prime Minister Modi also commended the efforts of BJP workers in Arunachal Pradesh, acknowledging their hard work and dedication during the election campaign.