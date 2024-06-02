Mizoram CM Lalduhoma Flagged Off “Walk for Drug Free Mizoram” Event

NET Web Desk

In a significant step towards combating the drug menace, Mizoram Police organized the “Walk for Drug Free Mizoram” on June 1, 2024.

The event, which commenced at Chanmari Kawn and concluded at AR Ground Lammual, was a part of ongoing efforts to address the critical issue of drug abuse in the state.

The rally was flagged off at 7:00 AM by Chief Minister Lalduhoma, who emphasized the alarming rate of drug-related deaths among Mizo youth, particularly males.

He reiterated the state government’s commitment to fighting drug abuse and announced the reconstitution of the Core Committee on Ruihhlo Do to implement coordinated anti-drug measures.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from over 1,000 individuals, including senior government officials, law enforcement agencies, NGOs, and students from various schools and colleges.

In his welcoming address, Anil Shukla, IPS, DGP Mizoram, stated that the event was organized to reinforce the collective resolve against drug abuse. He expressed hope that such initiatives would strengthen community efforts to combat the drug problem.

The walk concluded at AR Ground Lammual, where a short function was held.

Speaking at the function, the Chief Minister highlighted the critical need for community involvement in the fight against drugs. He stressed that the entire society suffers due to the actions of a few involved in drug trafficking and called for dedicated efforts from all sectors to improve the situation.

K Sapdanga, Home Minister, serving as the Guest of Honour, urged government servants, church organizations, NGOs, students, and all members of society to unite against the drug menace. He emphasised the importance of collective action to bring about significant improvement.

Additionally, Lalnghinglova Hmar, MoS, Excise & Narcotics Department, also a Guest of Honour, commended the efforts behind organizing the event. He expressed optimism that with continued coordination and effort, Mizoram would steadily progress towards becoming drug-free. He called upon all members of the Mizo society to contribute actively to this cause.

The event also included a prize distribution ceremony for a painting competition themed “Drugs Free Mizoram. Yes I Can,” held on May 30, 2024, at the SP Aizawl Conference Hall.

The competition saw participation from 84 students representing 19 high schools and higher secondary schools.

The Chief Minister presented the prizes and congratulated the winners, encouraging them to continue their advocacy against drug abuse.