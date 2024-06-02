Sikkim Krantikari Morcha Sweeps Assembly Elections In Sikkim, Wins 31 Of 32 seats

NET Web Desk

The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM), led by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, has achieved a landslide victory in the Sikkim Assembly elections 2024, securing 31 out of 32 seats, according to the Election Commission.

The opposition Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) managed to win just one seat.

The elections, held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls on April 19, saw a decisive return to power for the SKM.

This marks a significant increase from the 2019 elections, where the SKM had won 17 seats, ending the SDF’s 25-year rule.

Chief Minister Tamang, who won from the Rhenock Assembly seat by defeating Som Nath Poudyal with a margin of over 7,000 votes, expressed his gratitude to the party supporters and the voters of Sikkim.

“It is because of the love and trust of the people, which we have managed to secure over the past five years in government. Besides, party cadres worked very hard. Now we have the next five years to give our 100 percent for the people of Sikkim,” CM stated.

The SKM’s sweeping victory underscores the party’s stronghold in the Himalayan state and sets the stage for Prem Singh Tamang’s second term as Chief Minister.

As the SKM prepares for another term, all eyes will be on their plans and policies to further the state’s progress and address the expectations of the Sikkimese people.