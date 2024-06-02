Tripura BJP’s 10-Majlishpur Mandal Aims for 500 Units of Blood Amid Shortage: Minister Sushanta Chowdhury

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 02, 2024: In a concerted effort to address the ongoing blood shortage in the state, Tripura’s Transport and Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury announced on Sunday a significant blood donation initiative led by the BJP’s 10-Majlishpur Mandal in collaboration with various morchas of the ruling saffron party.

“With the initiative of BJP 10-Majlishpur Mandal in collaboration with the party’s morchas, it was decided that 500 units of blood will be collected from all the panchayats of the respective mandal,” stated Chowdhury. He elaborated that the program has already commenced, highlighting the recent blood donation camp organized at SM Colony by the SC Morcha along with the 10-Majlishpur Mandal.

The minister noted the encouraging participation in the camp, emphasizing the involvement of both youth and women. “A good number of youths along with women are present to donate their blood. However, the presence of women in such a programme resembles that they are having good faith in our government, party, and organization,” Chowdhury remarked. He assured that the goal of collecting 500 units of blood would be met and the donations would be submitted to the blood bank.

Chowdhury also addressed the pressing issue of blood shortages in the state. “There is a crisis of blood in the blood banks,” he admitted, underscoring the urgency of the initiative. He expressed gratitude for the support from the Chief Minister, Prof. Dr. Manik Saha, who has been actively participating in and promoting the blood donation camps. “Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha himself is giving us inspiration by attending the Blood Donation Camp,” he said.

The minister acknowledged the role of various organizations in supporting this vital cause, stating, “Various organizations have come forward and are organizing blood donation camps across the state.” He emphasized the cultural importance of these events, aiming to turn blood donation into a communal celebration. “To make blood donation a festival so that we can work for the benefit of the people,” Chowdhury emphasized.

Reflecting on past efforts, he noted, “In the past also, such blood donation camps were organized by the 10-Majlishpur Mandal, and we will continue to arrange such camps in the coming days.” He announced an upcoming event, revealing, “With the initiative of Janjati Morcha, we will be organizing a blood donation camp on June 09 next at Binapani area.”

This initiative represents a critical step in addressing the blood supply crisis in Tripura, ensuring that the healthcare needs of the community are met with the collaborative effort of the government, party members, and the public.