Cyclone Remal Aftermath: Manipur CM Singh Says Efforts Underway To Get Rid Of Floodwater, Clean Waterlogged Areas

NET Web Desk

In the aftermath of Cyclone Remal, which wreaked havoc in Manipur and other states, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that work to de-clog obstructions and restore the flow of the Naga River at North AOC Imphal is being done by Manipur Fire Service.

Taking to his official X handle, the Manipur Chief Minister posted, “Continuing our efforts to remove floodwater and clean waterlogged areas, Manipur Fire Service teams have begun work to de-clog obstructions and restore the flow of the Naga River at North AOC Imphal.”

In another post, Singh appreciated the work done by the authorities. “I appreciate the services rendered by the officials of the Minor Irrigation and Water Resources Department with assistance from Imphal East police personnel in removing the floodwaters from various locations,” he said.

Singh added, “Their selfless work has been vital in assisting thousands of flood-affected families in various localities.”

Singh also praised the efforts of the Manipur Fire Service for working amidst the floods.

“Despite the dangers and the immense pressure, the Manipur Fire Service team continue to work around the clock, demonstrating exceptional bravery, and a deep sense of responsibility,” he said.

Heavy rainfall had caused flooding in several parts of Manipur, including Imphal in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal that triggered continuous rainfall in the state.