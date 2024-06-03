Dalai Lama Congratulates Arunachal CM Pema Khandu On Election Victory

NET Web Desk

In a gesture of goodwill and encouragement, His Holiness the Dalai Lama has extended a congratulatory message to Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu following the decisive victory in the recent state assembly elections.

Dalai Lama acknowledged the tremendous strides Arunachal Pradesh has made in development and prosperity over the years and expressed hope that Khandu would continue to strive to improve the lives of the less privileged.

His holiness further wished Khandu success in meeting the challenges ahead and in fulfilling the hopes and needs of the people of Arunachal Pradesh, offering his prayers and good wishes.

In a response, Chief Minister Khandu expressed his profound gratitude for the Dalai Lama’s warm words and blessings, acknowledging the spiritual leader’s encouragement as a significant inspiration for his administration.

Khandu shared his appreciation, highlighting the importance of the Dalai Lama’s teachings on compassion, peace, and inner values.

“I am immensely blessed to have received a kind congratulatory message from His Holiness Dalai Lama ji on the recent landslide victory of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in our state’s assembly poll. The warm words of encouragement from His Holiness mean a lot to us and will always inspire us to work harder for the betterment of our state and its lovely people,” Khandu tweeted.

He noted that the Dalai Lama’s teachings resonate deeply with him and serve as a continual source of motivation to become better human beings and leaders.

“My sincere prayers and best wishes to His Holiness for his continued good health and well-being,” Khandu added.