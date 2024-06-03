Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

IMD Forecasts Light To Moderate Rainfall Across Northeast Over Next 6 Days

NET Web Desk

In an recent meteorological update, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted light to moderate rainfall across the Northeast region over the next six days.

Rainfall will be accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds of around 30 to 40 kilometer per hour over Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, the department said.

In Nagaland, thunderstorm with lightning and heavy rain is very likely at isolated places today and tomorrow, the department added.

