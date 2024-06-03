Meghalaya’s Pinki Maring Shines At Mrs. World International 2024, Secures Two Titles

NET Web Desk

Pinki Maring, hailing from Meghalaya, has emerged victorious at the Mrs. World International 2024 pageant, held at The Leela, Gurgaon by clinching two coveted titles of ‘Mrs. World Peace 2024’ and ‘Mrs. Beautiful Skin 2024’ during the grand finale on June 1.

Out of over 5,000 contestants from 12 locations worldwide, Maring was one of the 60 finalists who competed for the esteemed titles.

Expressing her gratitude on social media, Maring wrote, “Dear friends, family, and well-wishers, I am honored to be crowned as ‘Mrs. World Peace 2024’ and ‘Mrs. Beautiful Skin 2024’ at the Mrs. World International 2024 pageant. This journey has been nothing short of magnificent.”

Maring extended her heartfelt thanks to her supporters, emphasizing that their prayers and wishes were instrumental in her success.

She also acknowledged the contributions of her mentors, Barkha Nangia and Abhishek Nangia, along with the team at Glamour Gurgaon, stating, “Your patience, efforts, and love in guiding us through every step of this journey are exemplary.”

The Mrs. World International pageant is renowned for celebrating the accomplishments and beauty of married women from around the globe, and Maring’s achievements have brought immense pride to her home state of Meghalaya.

Her victory is a testament to her dedication, elegance, and outstanding performance throughout the competition.