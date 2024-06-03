Nagaland’s Largest River Doyang Faces Pollution Crisis From Accumulating Trash

NET Web Desk

In an alarming revelation, Nagaland’s largest river, Doyang, is currently facing pollution from accumulating trash.

Reacting to the viral video which shows waste buildup, Aree Village Chairman Liponthung Lotha highlighted the annual influx of plastic, shoes, bottles, and mud from Kohima every year from June to July, creating dangerous quicksand zones.

He said that two deer recently died in the quicksand, and local fishermen struggled as pollution devastates fish populations and the ecosystem.

Lotha called for immediate government intervention.

Biodiversity Management Committee Chairman Pangti, P. Thungchumo Shidio noted that monsoon seasons worsen the issue, with downstream waste endangering human and marine life.

He said pollution has submerged at least 10 boats and destroyed many fishing nets, severely impacting the local economy.

Shidio urged proper waste disposal and called on the government to establish recycling plans at the Doyang Dam.