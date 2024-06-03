Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Sikkim Governor Dissolves 10th Sikkim Legislative Assembly, Constitution Of 11th To Begin Soon

NET Web Desk

Sikkim Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on June 2, dissolved the 10th Sikkim Legislative Assembly (SLA) with immediate effect to clear the decks for the constitution of the 11th SLA following the declaration of results, officials said.

The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) on Sunday returned to power in the Himalayan state for the second consecutive term by a landslide victory, winning 31 seats in the 32-member assembly.

“After considering the request of the chief minister and the decision of council of ministers in its meeting held on May 28 to dissolve the tenth SLA with effect from June 2, the governor ordered that the state Assembly will stand dissolved with effect from June 2 midnight,” according to a notification issued by the Raj Bhawan.

The process of constitution of the 11th SLA will begin soon, officials said.

