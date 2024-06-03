Tripura Ex-CM & MP Biplab Kumar Deb Confident of BJP Victory in Odisha, Predicts Third Term for Modi Government

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 03, 2024: After a high-octane campaign in Odisha ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Tripura’s former Chief Minister and current Rajya Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb arrived at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Agartala on Monday afternoon. Speaking to the media upon his arrival, Deb expressed strong confidence in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government securing a third consecutive term in office.

“There is no alternative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the people of the country know this very well,” said MP Deb. “The nation needs PM Modi for its continued development.”

Deb, who was tasked by the BJP central command to campaign in Odisha, elaborated on the potential impact of his efforts in the state. “I worked diligently in Odisha ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. The BJP-led government will form in Odisha, and we are expecting to secure the highest number of seats there. Based on my assessment, the BJP will gain victory in 17 seats,” he stated.

Criticizing the long-standing rule of Odisha’s Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Deb highlighted the state’s untapped potential. “For 25 years, a single party has been in power in Odisha, a state abundant in resources like mines and minerals. However, under the leadership of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the state has failed to develop. Despite being rich in resources, people have to travel to Gujarat in search of work as laborers,” Deb remarked.

He further emphasized the positive reception of the Modi government among various communities in Odisha. “I have seen a sense of resentment among the people of Odisha due to the lack of development. However, there is also a growing positivity towards PM Modi among the tribal, non-tribal, coastal, and hill communities. I am confident that the BJP will retain power with a majority,” Deb concluded.

As the Lok Sabha elections gets over, Deb’s optimistic statements underscore the BJP’s strategic focus on Odisha as a crucial battleground, with the party aiming to make significant inroads in a state traditionally dominated by the Biju Janata Dal (BJD).