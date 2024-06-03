Tripura: Housewife Commits Suicide Amid Allegations of Husband’s Infidelity in Agartala City

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 03, 2024: The quiet neighborhood of Tripura’s Shibnagar in Agartala city was jolted on Monday morning by the recovery of a housewife’s body hanging in her rented home, sparking widespread sensation and concern among the residents. The woman has been identified as Payal Banik, allegedly committed suicide amidst suspicions of her husband’s infidelity.

Local residents speculated that a family dispute may have driven Payal to take such a drastic step. “We believe she committed suicide because of ongoing family problems,” shared a neighbor, encapsulating the general sentiment in the community.

Upon receiving the distress call, the police promptly arrived at the scene, recovered the body, and sent it to the hospital for a post-mortem examination. They have officially launched an investigation into the case, which has been classified as an unusual death.

Anik Banik, the deceased’s husband provided some background to the tragic incident. “I eloped with Payal six years back and got married. She was from Bishalgarh. We have a one-year-old son and have been living in this rented house for the past year,” he said.

Anik revealed that tensions had recently escalated between them due to Payal’s suspicions of his infidelity. “There have been disturbances at home for some days now because of her suspicions. Last night, I was at the hospital with my grandfather. When I returned this morning, I found Payal hanging. I immediately informed the police,” Anik recounted his voice filled with emotion.

The police arriving at the scene conducted a preliminary investigation before shifting the body to the hospital. “We are treating this as a case of unusual death and have started our investigation. The post-mortem report will provide more clarity,” said a police person.

Meanwhile, another local resident added a poignant detail stating, “Payal’s home is in Bangladesh. It’s heartbreaking to think of the journey she made and how it ended like this.”

As the investigation proceeds, the tragic death of Payal Banik has cast a somber shadow over the neighborhood, with many hoping for a thorough inquiry to uncover the truth behind this heartbreaking incident.