World Bicycle Day: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Participates In A Cycle Rally

NET Web Desk

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday participated in a cycle rally on the occasion of World Bicycle Day.

A huge crowd gathered to catch a glimpse of the Assam Chief Minister as he peddled his way through the streets.

As the Chief Minister cycled, he was greeted with the warm gesture of people showering him with flowers.

Sarma spread a message of “Cycling for a cleaner future!” as he posted a video of him on X, cycling on the occasion of World Bicycle Day.

Meanwhile, the Samajwadi party, whose party symbol is a bicycle, through its official Twitter handle wished the nation on World Bicycle Day.

“The bicycle will keep moving, It will continue moving forward. Heartiest greetings on ‘World Bicycle Day’, SP wrote in a post on X.

World Bicycle Day, celebrated on June 3 every year, highlights the many benefits of cycling for individuals and communities worldwide.

This day recognizes the bicycle as a simple, affordable, and environmentally friendly means of transportation, promoting health, reducing pollution, and fostering a sense of community.

From leisurely rides through scenic landscapes to daily commutes in bustling cities, bicycles play a vital role in promoting physical activity, reducing carbon emissions, and creating more sustainable urban environments.

On World Bicycle Day, people around the globe come together to celebrate the humble bicycle and its profound impact on our lives and the planet.

Notably, World Bicycle Day was established by the United Nations General Assembly on April 12, 2018, to recognize the uniqueness, longevity, and versatility of the bicycle, which has been in use for over two centuries.