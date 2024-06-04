Amit Shah Wins Gandhinagar Seat By A Huge Margin Of More Than 5.56 Lakh Votes

NET Web Desk

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah won the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat by over two lakh votes.

Shah was facing Congress rival Sonal Patel in the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat. Counting was underway for 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state since 8 am.

In the 2019 election, Shah won the seat by a huge margin of more than 5.57 lakh votes.

The Union minister is seeking a second term from the seat, which has in the past been represented by BJP stalwart Lal Krishna Advani.

Former prime minister Ata Bihari Vajpayee also won the seat in 1996, though he preferred to retain the Lucknow seat (in Uttar Pradesh).

The BJP is ahead of 25 seats in Gujarat and had already won Surat seat unopposed. The party, which is in power in Gujarat for over two decades, won all 26 seats in 2014 and 2019.

The Lok Sabha trends comes as a shocker to the BJP which is yet to touch the majority figure but the NDA has crossed the half-way mark.