Congress’ S. Supongmeren Jamir, Wins Lone Lok Sabha Seat In Nagaland

NET Web Desk

In a significant development, Congress’ S. Supongmeren Jamir has secured the lone Lok Sabha seat from Nagaland, marking a major victory for the party in the state.

This win comes after a decade-long struggle, as the Nagaland Congress had failed to win any seats in both the 2018 and 2023 assembly elections.

The last successful contest for the Congress in Nagaland was in 2013 when the party won eight assembly seats.

However, in 2015, all eight MLAs merged with the then-ruling Naga People’s Front (NPF), leaving the Congress without representation.

The 2019 Lok Sabha elections also saw a tough fight, with former Chief Minister and veteran Congressman KL Chishi losing to NDPP’s Tokheho Yepthomi by a narrow margin of 16,344 votes.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio extended his congratulations to Jamir, stating, “Congratulations, Shri S. Supongmeren Jamir on winning the lone Lok Sabha seat from Nagaland. The citizens of the State have chosen you to be their elected representative. I wish you the best in carrying out your responsibility of serving the people effectively.”

Jamir’s victory is seen as a rejuvenation for the Congress party in Nagaland, signaling potential shifts in the state’s political landscape.