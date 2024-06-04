Kiren Rijiju And Tapir Gao Secure Wins In Arunachal Pradesh Lok Sabha Polls

NET Web Desk

Union Minister of Earth Sciences Kiren Rijiju has emerged victorious in the Arunachal West constituency, while Tapir Gao has secured the Arunachal East seat in the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

The elections in Arunachal Pradesh were conducted in a single phase on April 19, coinciding with the Legislative Assembly elections in the northeastern state.

The BJP fielded Kiren Rijiju in Arunachal West and Tapir Gao in Arunachal East. Their main opponents from the Congress party were Nabam Tuki and Bosiram Siram, respectively.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu extended his congratulations, saying, “Heartiest congratulations to Union Minister Hon’ble Shri Kiren Rijeju Ji for his decisive win from the Arunachal West Parliamentary seat. The people have reposed their trust in the vision of Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi ji and the multifaceted development taking place in the country and the state. Gratitude to the voters of Arunachal West for being with us in building a self-reliant inclusive Viksit Bharat and Arunachal Pradesh.”

Kiren Rijiju expressed his gratitude on social media, stating, “Thank you, my dear loving people of Arunachal Pradesh, for reposing faith in me once again to serve the people of my beautiful state. My sincere gratitude to Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and BJP for giving me the opportunity to serve our country. I thank all the party karyakartas and my well-wishers for the amazing support given to me…I’ll serve my nation to the best of my ability as MP from Arunachal Pradesh.”

Similarly, CM Pema Khandu congratulated Tapir Gao, for his victory from the Arunachal East Lok Sabha seat.

“The mandate is a reflection of how people have placed their trust in the guarantee of Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi i and our resolve to ensure all-round development in Arunachal Pradesh,” stated Khandu.