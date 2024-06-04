Lepzungchiba Jamir Becomes First Naga Life Member Of National Bee Board

NET Web Desk

In a historic achievement for the Naga community, Lepzungchiba Jamir has been inducted as a Life Member, Category (A) Corporate Member at the National Bee Board (NBB).

This marks the first time a Naga has been honored with this prestigious membership.

A thanksgiving ceremony was held at Hotel Japfü to celebrate this milestone.

The event saw Lepzungchiba Jamir express profound gratitude to God for the honor and the significant milestone in his career.

Representing the Nagaland Ecological & Sanitation Management Society, he highlighted that this accomplishment is a collective achievement, reflecting the efforts and support of many who worked behind the scenes.

In his speech, Jamir shared his excitement about the new responsibilities and the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

He emphasized the importance of continued support and collaboration from his colleagues and the community.

The National Bee Board aims to promote scientific beekeeping across India. Its primary objectives are to enhance crop productivity through pollination and increase honey production, thereby improving the income of beekeepers and farmers.

Lepzungchiba Jamir’s induction is not only a personal triumph but also a significant milestone for the Naga community, highlighting the potential and contribution of Nagaland in the field of science.