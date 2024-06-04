Lok Sabha Polls: BJP’s Biplab Kumar Deb and Kriti Devi Singh Debbarma Leads in Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 04, 2024: As the Lok Sabha seat counting commenced at 8:30 AM on Tuesday, early trends indicate a lead for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in both constituencies.

In the West Tripura Parliamentary Constituency, BJP’s Biplab Kumar Deb has taken a significant lead with 8,68,484 votes, outpacing INDI bloc’s Asish Kumar Saha, who currently stands at 2,64,020 votes.

Over in the East (ST) Tripura Parliamentary Constituency, BJP’s Kriti Devi Singh Debbarma is ahead with 7,77,447 votes, while the INDI bloc and CPIM’s joint candidate Rajendra Reang trails with 2,87,386 votes.

Tripura BJP President Rajib Bhattacharya expressed confidence in the party’s performance, attributing the leads to the public’s trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “The results are a testament to the people’s faith in PM Modi’s leadership. We’re leading in both seats here in Tripura, and our aim to secure the security deposit has been our main focus,” he stated, adding his congratulations to the citizens of the state and the nation.

Bhattacharya also remarked on the political landscape, asserting that the electorate has dismissed the CPIM-Congress alliance, signaling a clear preference for the BJP’s governance.