Mizoram: Government To Continue Search Operations For Last 5 Missing In Aizawl Landslides

NET Web Desk

The search operations for the last five missing persons in two landslide hit areas will continue on the part of the government for a few days even as Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA) has called off the operations by its members as per Mizo customary practice on Monday, as informed by an official.

Aizawl’s deputy commissioner Nazuk Kumar said that search operations are being carried out at the landslide-hit area in Melthum on the southern outskirts of Aizawl and Aibawk in Aizawl district and search is also conducted at Tlawng river.

Furthermore, she informed that five people, including a six-month-old infant, are still missing.

Of the five missing persons, four are from Melthum and another one from Aibawk village, she said.