NF Railway Transforms Wasteland Into Eco-Friendly Park In Guwahati

NET Web Desk

A wasteland in the busy Maligaon area in Assam’s Guwahati city has been transformed into a park by the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR).

The newly-constructed Sirisha Rail Udyan was previously a wasteland in BG Colony, which has been transformed from a foul-smelling area to an open space for leisure, as informed.

“NFR reclaimed the piece of wasteland and constructed a park for the local community. The park is spread over almost 5,500 sq m area with modern facilities like walking and running tracks for all age groups,” a statement said.

Notably, the area had become a garbage dumping place with the problem of water-logging, causing an unhygienic condition for nearby residents, but with efforts of the NFR, the area was reclaimed and a new park was constructed, with facilities like sitting arrangements, a lawn area and an open gym.

The walls of the park are painted with the motive of transferring knowledge about the natural and cultural history of Assam.

Solar LED lamps have also been installed and a beautiful pond with two water fountains adds to park’s beauty.