SKM’s Indra Hang Subba Wins Sikkim’s Lone Lok Sabha Seat

NET Web Desk

The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) has successfully retained Sikkim’s lone Lok Sabha seat, with their candidate Indra Hang Subba emerging victorious in a decisive win.

Subba defeated his closest competitor, Bharat Basnett of the Citizen Action Party (CAP), by an impressive margin of 78,766 votes.

Polling for the seat was conducted on April 19, coinciding with the state assembly elections.

In a statement, Sikkim Chief Minister PS Golay extended his heartfelt congratulations to Subba, acknowledging the MP’s dedication and hard work. “I extend my heartiest congratulations to Dr. Indra Hang Subba on his resounding victory as the sole MP candidate from Sikkim in the 18th Lok Sabha Election. His success is a testament to his dedication, hard work, and the trust the people of Sikkim have placed in him,” Golay stated.

Golay expressed confidence in Subba’s ability to serve with integrity and vision, and to represent Sikkim effectively on the national stage. “I am confident that he will continue to serve with integrity, vision, and a deep sense of responsibility. Wishing him all the best as he embarks on this journey, representing Sikkim and working towards a brighter future for our state,” he added.

In addition to retaining the Lok Sabha seat, the SKM made a clean sweep in the state assembly elections, winning 31 out of 32 seats.

Chief Minister Golay also thanked the people of Sikkim for their overwhelming support, which led to the party’s landslide victory. “I extend immense gratitude to the people of Sikkim for granting us this landslide victory,” he said.