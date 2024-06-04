Tripura: BJP’s Candidate Maharani Kriti Devi Singh Debbarma Secures Landslide Victory in East Tripura Lok Sabha Seat

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 04, 2024: In a resounding victory, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Maharani Kriti Devi Singh Debbarma clinched the East Tripura Lok Sabha seat with a staggering margin. The vote counting process commenced promptly at 8 am on Tuesday under stringent security measures at Chandraipara Class XII School in Ambassa of Dhalai district.

As the day progressed, the Returning Officer Dr Saju Wahid A officially announced Maharani Kriti Devi Singh Debbarma as the winner during the afternoon session. The BJP candidate garnered an impressive 7,77,447 votes, while the CPI(M)-nominated contender Rajendra Reang secured 2,90,628 votes trailing significantly behind.

The victory margin for Maharani Kriti Devi Singh Debbarma in the East Tripura Lok Sabha constituency stood at an astounding 4,86,819 votes, reaffirming the BJP’s stronghold in the region. Following the declaration, the Returning Officer presented the winning certificate to Maharani Kriti Devi Singh Debbarma.

In an exclusive interview, the triumphant candidate extended gratitude to supporters and pledged collaborative efforts in the days ahead. “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to everyone involved in this victory. I am committed to working alongside all constituents for the betterment of East Tripura,” affirmed Debbarma.