Tripura: BSF and DRI Seize Major ‘Yaba’ Drug Consignment Valued at Rs 15 Crore

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 04, 2024: In a remarkable development in the ongoing battle against drug trafficking, the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) jointly executed a successful operation, resulting in the seizure of a substantial consignment of ‘Yaba’ tablets. The estimated value of this haul stands at approximately Rs 15 crore.

According to sources, the operation was meticulously planned and carried out by BSF troops from the 42nd Battalion. The operation took place within the area of responsibility of the Border Out Post (BOP) Mohanpur in West Tripura district.

Acting on specific intelligence provided by the DRI, the BSF team intercepted a Maruti XL6 car with the registration number AS11AB-3690. The vehicle was traveling from Silchar to Agartala via Khowai was intercepted, and on thorough search of the vehicle, 15 packets of suspected Yaba tablets were recovered. The driver of the vehicle has been taken into custody, and further investigation is currently underway.

The seizure of these illicit substances marks a significant blow to the drug trafficking networks operating in the region.

BSF remains committed to safeguarding the nation’s borders and ensuring the security and well-being of its citizens. This successful operation underscores the importance of inter-agency cooperation and the unwavering dedication of the BSF and DRI personnel in combating drug trafficking in Tripura.