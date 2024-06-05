Arunachal Governor, First Lady Of The State Plant Saplings

NET Web Desk

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, PVSM, UYSM, YSM (Retd.) and the First Lady of the State Smt Anagha Parnaik participated in the World Environment Day celebration at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 5th June 2024.

Joining the world in celebrating the World Environment Day 2024 with the theme, ‘Land Restoration, Desertification and Drought Resilience’, the Governor and the First Lady of the State planted saplings of Lal Chandan or Red Sandalwood in the Raj Bhavan premise.

The Governor said that the people of Arunachal Pradesh are always been connected to nature and they have maintained a balance between development and conservation. He appealed to the people to continue their endeavour.

The Governor said that ecosystems are the foundation of all life on Earth, and their health directly influences the well-being of our planet and its inhabitants.

By restoring and strengthening our ecosystems, we can ensure a thriving environment and a prosperous future for everyone. Revitalizing ecosystems, regardless of their size, will enhance the livelihoods of those who rely on them, help control diseases, and mitigate the risks of natural disasters.

Moreover, restoration efforts are integral to achieving all of the Sustainable Development Goals, he said.

The Governor, an avid champion of environmental conservation and preservation, said that ecosystem restoration requires collective effort. As the generation capable of harmonizing with nature, let’s actively engage and participate, ensuring we leave a better environment for future generations, he appealed to the people.

Interacting with the staff and officials of Environment and Forests Department attached to Raj Bhavan, the Governor and the First Lady of the State commended them and exhorted them to continue their efforts in making the Raj Bhavan area and the State Capital clean, green and plastic free.