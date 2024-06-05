Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Arunachal’s Yungam Neri Earns Spot In NorthEast United FC U-17 Team

NET Web Desk

Yungam Neri, a promising football talent from East Kameng, Arunachal Pradesh, has secured a spot in the NorthEast United FC U-17 team following the final trials held in Guwahati, Assam.

The trials were part of a month-long talent search conducted by NorthEast United FC across the Northeast region, aiming to identify and nurture young football prospects.

Yungam Neri stood out among the numerous participants, showcasing exceptional skill, determination, and passion for the sport.

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein congratulated Yungam on his achievement.

In a tweet, Mein expressed his pride and best wishes, stating, “I congratulate our rising star, Yungam Neri from East Kameng, for earning a spot in the NorthEast United FC U-17 team following the final trials held in Guwahati, Assam.”

“Yungam’s relentless hard work, dedication, and passion for football have paid off, leading him to this remarkable achievement. My best wishes to him for his continued success on this exciting journey. Keep shining, Yungam,” Mein added.

His success story serves as an inspiration to young athletes across the region.

NorthEast United FC is a professional football club based in Guwahati, Assam, competing in the Indian Super League (ISL).

