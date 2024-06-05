Narendra Modi Likely To Take Oath As Prime Minister For Third Term On June 8

NET Web Desk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to be sworn in for a third consecutive term on Saturday, June 8, following the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)’s decisive victory in the Lok Sabha elections.

The swearing-in ceremony for the Union Cabinet is also scheduled for the same day.

The Union Cabinet convened at the Prime Minister’s residence on Wednesday morning, the day after the election results were announced. During the meeting, the Cabinet recommended the dissolution of the 17th Lok Sabha, according to sources.

The meeting, which began at 11:30 a.m., was succeeded by a council of ministers’ meeting. This marked the final assembly of Modi 2.0’s cabinet and council of ministers.

The Cabinet’s recommendation to dissolve the current Lok Sabha clears the way for the 18th Lok Sabha. The term of the 17th Lok Sabha is set to end on June 16.

In addition to discussing the dissolution, the Cabinet reviewed the Lok Sabha election results and matters related to the formation of the next government, sources indicated.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), led by Modi, is preparing to form the government with the support of its allies after securing 240 seats.

The NDA, as a whole, garnered 293 seats in the 543-member House. Meanwhile, the principal opposition party, Congress, won 99 seats, with the INDIA bloc collectively securing 233 seats.