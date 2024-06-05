Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

NDA Leaders Unanimously Elect PM Modi As Alliance Leader

NET Web Desk

Leaders of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance unanimously elected Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the ruling bloc’s leader on Wednesday, passing a resolution to underscore the government’s commitment to serving the poor, women, youths, farmers and deprived sections of society.

The leaders met at Modi’s residence today, a day after the NDA won a majority of seats in the Lok Sabha election, paving the way for him to take the oath for a third consecutive term, a first for any ruling alliance since 1962.

TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, LJP(R) leader Chirag Paswan and NCP leader Praful Patel were among those who attended the meeting.

