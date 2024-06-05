PM Modi Launches ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ Campaign On World Environment Day Today

NET Web Desk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a new campaign ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign on the occasion of World Environment Day today.

Under this initiative, the Prime Minister planted a sapling at Buddha Jayanti Park, Delhi at around 10:45 am.

This campaign aims to be a one-of-its-kind mass movement to plant crores of trees across the country.

PM Modi was accompanied by Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav and Delhi Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena.

World Environment Day is held annually since 1973 on June 5 by millions of people across the world and is the biggest day for the environment.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will host World Environment Day 2024 with a focus on land restoration, desertification and drought resilience.