NET Web Desk

Sikkim Krantikari Morcha supremo Prem Singh Tamang on Wednesday said he would take oath as the chief minister of the state for the second term on June 9.

The swearing-in ceremony of Tamang and his cabinet will be held at Paljor Stadium in the state capital Gangtok.

“The swearing ceremony of the new council of ministers will take place on June 9 at Paljor Stadium as it had happened five years ago,” he told a media outlet here.