Shillong Municipal Board Hosts Street Play to Promote Zero Littering On World Environment Day

NET Web Desk

In a vibrant celebration of World Environment Day, the Office of the Shillong Municipal Board, Meghalaya, in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Professional Studies, William Carey University, and ICFAI University, organized an impactful street play aimed at promoting zero littering.

The event, held in the bustling streets of Shillong, attracted a diverse audience eager to learn about the importance of maintaining a clean environment.

The initiative is part of a broader campaign by the Shillong Municipal Board to enhance environmental awareness and foster sustainable practices within the community.

