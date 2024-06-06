Flood Situation In Assam Improves, But 2.5 Lakh People Still Suffering

NET Web Desk

The flood situation in Assam improved although one more person lost his life due to drowning, while nearly 2.5 lakh people were still reeling under the deluge across eight districts, an official bulletin said.

According to the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), one person died in the Katigorah revenue circle of Cachar district.

With this, the total number of people losing their lives in this year’s flood, landslides and storm increased to 34.

Nearly 2,47,000 people were affected due to the floods in Cachar, Dima Hasao, Hailakandi, Hojai, West Karbi Anglong, Karimganj, Morigaon and Nagaon districts.

Nagaon is the worst hit with over 1.4 lakh people suffering, followed by Cachar with around 65,500 people and Hojai with approximately 18,500 people suffering, the ASDMA said.

Till Tuesday, more than 4.23 lakh people were suffering in the flood across nine districts of the state.

The administration has been operating 112 relief camps in five districts, where 22,373 persons have taken shelter, and running 21 relief distribution centres in four districts.